Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $672,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,761.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

