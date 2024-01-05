Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 2,003 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

