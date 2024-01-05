Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 586,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

