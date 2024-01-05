QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 9,821,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,029,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Specifically, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,863,878. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 348,329 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

