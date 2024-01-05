Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Decreased by Analyst

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HPK. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 9,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,382,000 after buying an additional 6,571,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,576 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

