Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Boosted by Analyst

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $476.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after buying an additional 1,653,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

