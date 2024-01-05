Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreased by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

KEY stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,836,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,216,358.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 413,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.