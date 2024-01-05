Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.04 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

