Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PHX Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

PHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

PHX stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.59. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,679,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 684.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,754 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

