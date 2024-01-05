Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.36. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 48,934 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 180,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

