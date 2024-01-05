Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.70. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 14,444,165 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.