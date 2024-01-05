Pachira Investments Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day moving average of $217.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

