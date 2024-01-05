Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $103.34. 1,159,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $284.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.