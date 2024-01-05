OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 1.2 %

OPGN opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.81. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

About OpGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

