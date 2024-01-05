OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OPGN opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.81. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
