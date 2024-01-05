One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).
One Heritage Group Trading Up 18.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.61.
One Heritage Group Company Profile
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
