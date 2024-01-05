One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

One Heritage Group Trading Up 18.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.61.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.