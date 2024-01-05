Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

