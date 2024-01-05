New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GBR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

