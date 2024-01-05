New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE GBR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
