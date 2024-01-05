Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up about 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,756,000 after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth $41,950,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter worth $2,917,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $116.16 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

