Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Down 2.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95. 201,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 195,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
