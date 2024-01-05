Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Down 2.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95. 201,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 195,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

