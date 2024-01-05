Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.55. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

