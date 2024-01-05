Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

MDLZ stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

