Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 6,700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

