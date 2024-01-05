Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $189,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $614.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $636.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $583.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

