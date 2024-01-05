Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

TRV stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

