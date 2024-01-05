Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $462.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.