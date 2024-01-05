Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 10,549 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $7,424,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 414,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJAN opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $154.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

