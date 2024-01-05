Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

GS opened at $383.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

