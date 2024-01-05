Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.