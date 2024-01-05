Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 197,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.45. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

