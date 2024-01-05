Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $136.29 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

