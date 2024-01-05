Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Reduced by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $347.12 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

