Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $347.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.55. The company has a market cap of $892.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $361.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

