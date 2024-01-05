Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 732.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $107.63 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.