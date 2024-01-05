Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Lam Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 65,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $731.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.66. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $412.60 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

