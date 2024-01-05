Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 104,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

