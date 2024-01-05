Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $773,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.3 %

TSCO stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 228,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,669. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

