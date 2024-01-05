Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,593 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 73.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 165,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,097. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.