Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.