Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MMC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.09. 210,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,663. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.