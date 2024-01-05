Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
