Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.