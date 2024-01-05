Liquity Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $120.41 million and $45.91 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,796,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

