Legacy CG LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
