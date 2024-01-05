Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $301.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

