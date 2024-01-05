KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. 4,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.96% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

