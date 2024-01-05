Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $433,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

