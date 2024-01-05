Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

