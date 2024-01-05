Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $395,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $786.15 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $734.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

