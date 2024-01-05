Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.94.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

