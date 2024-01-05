Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX opened at $0.15 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

