Jacobsen Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,212,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

